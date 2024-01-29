 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Idol update for 29 January 2024

New Update 01/29!

Share · View all patches · Build 13297865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update 01/29!
1.Change text size problem

Thank you for your support and encouragement!
Playmeow Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1529991 Depot 1529991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link