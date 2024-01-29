Drugs and Crime Idle Update 4.10

-Fixed a big issue with gambling not being random enough.

Long version:

The thing is, software can never be true random, it will always pick the same numbers, even if you set it to be random. I knew that, so the game had two sets of randomizers when gambling, but that was not enough.

The software picks a random "seed", which then determines the items you get based on numbers, those numbers are also picked randomly-ish. Problem was, the seed was randomly determined when you start the game, not while gambling. Now it picks a random seed every 15 seconds. I know, why was this not in the game before? I didn't think of it before, alright. I thought two sets of randomizers would be enough.

This is why you might have gained rare items in quick succession before, or, none at all. Which sucks both ways. Well, now that's fixed. I tested it for a bit and got both rare items from the common crate in 3-4 min. If you don't get them now, you have bad luck. Overall it should be way easier.

Have fun and sorry for this inconvenience!