V0.8.0 - Replayability Update
Disclaimer:
- This is an incredibly large update which changes up a lot of the systems, there may be bugs and issues we have not encountered ourselves and we will be fixing all of them asap over the last couple of days. Thank you for helping us out.
- The loading screen may not appear at times, however, as long as you hear the music and it's black screened it's still loading.
Features:
- New Game Mode - "Hunted" (featuring a new map, a new monster, new mechanics, and more)
- New proximity voice chat system, allowing monsters to hear you
- New pinging system for item communication (exclusive to Hunted)
- New revive system, enabling crawling while knocked down
- Updated main menu, lobby browser, and polished widgets
- Completely revamped locomotion animations
- Introduction of a new level system.
- Exploration rewards players for exploring the Hunted map, encouraging them to discover old trash cans, vehicles, and other items, which can be searched to boost the amount of EXP awarded at the end of the match..
- The child and the mother now have in world jumpscare animations, instead of playing a video.
- New main font for the game.
- Added more player characters to the game.
Updates & Enhancements:
- Monsters can now hear your microphone conversations.
- You can now view the number of players in a lobby, the player's level, and the selected game mode.
- Revamped animations for the carnivorous.
- Revamped the entire Surrounded chapter 1 map, with new foliage, newly designed terrain, lampposts next to roads to increase navigability, a new look to the post processing and fog, and so much more.
- New animations for the stamina bar.
- New interaction prompt.
Balancing:
- The Carnivorous and The Mother have been nerfed significantly.
- Removed peeking mechanic
- Nerfed the total amount of Child monsters on the map.
- Decreased the visibility range of the nametags.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed widescreen monitors playing a stretched version of the splash screen.
Optimization:
- Substantial optimization improvements. We recognize that the performance is still not where it should be, and we are working hard to release patches after this update including more performance improvements.
