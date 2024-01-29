Patch Merging Part 5.4

Dev-Com

In this latest update, we're enhancing the player experience through a series of key improvements.

Firstly, we've implemented a procedural animation system designed to dynamically adjust player bone positions and rotations based on physics, and in-process blending of two animations. This significantly enhances the overall game feel, introducing a more fluid and natural quality to character movement.

This improvement is also fully added to the entire player animation system, which means each new animation added to the game, will automatically use this addition without any additional work.

Responding to player feedback, regarding the flashlight's efficiency in outdoor environments.

Testing revealed that the issue is not with the flashlight itself, but how we rendered our foliage. To optimize performance, our grass/foliage system renders materials without relying on light normalizations.

This update includes an improved approach, to our foliage rendering, by altering how much light foliage absorbs, resulting in a brighter appearance at night while maintaining a darker appearance in the far view when not near any light source.

We are also adding our very own debug console system, this feature provides essential information for debugging complex aspects of the game. Activated by default with Alt + `, the console will improve our workflow and allow us to do more efficient troubleshooting in the future.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ The player was able to install Data Storage on another Data Storage in the Blueprint Repository, destroying the previously installed Data Storage.

◈ When the player installs a MOD on top of another MOD, it will destroy the previous MOD, now it will deinstall the first MOD, put it in the inventory, and install the new MOD on top of it.

◈ When Dynka or Metos Feeder explodes, there can be a very bright flash of light under a certain angle.

◈ If the player died while being poisoned by the Metos bug, the screen stayed black after respawning.

◈ When activating the game, Penkura does not load the proper saved resolution settings.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Improved Crouch system, from now on when a player wants to uncrouch, rather than a simple line check above the player to see if there is enough height above the player to stand up, the game will check the entire space above the player to see if player entire body fits correctly. This system prevents the camera from glitching into minor gaps in collision mesh when trying to stand up.

◈ Improved rendering of all foliage in the game, from now on, textures on the foliage will decrease its light absorption depending on the time of the day and sun/moon intensity. Thanks to that, foliage will be brighter when lit by a flashlight or any other source of light, while still being very dark outside of any light source.

◈ Added procedural sway, shoot, and movement animation to the character.

◈ Added minor light aura around the player, that will gently lit the area of 5 meters around the player. This effect only works in very dark areas and provides only 1% of the light that a normal flashlight provides.

◈ To help players find small items in thick grass, all grass, and small foliage will now disappear when in close contact with items, and reappear when the item is removed.

◈ Added more items to the game world.

◈ Added additional lore content to the game.

◈ Minor improvements to the game Anti-Aliasing.

◈ Added debug console to the game.