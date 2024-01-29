 Skip to content

NightCrawler update for 29 January 2024

First patch after launch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • bug fixes for power-up drops
  • addition of a version control in the options in the hub scene

A forthcoming update will adjust the difficulty levels, specifically by tweaking the health of monsters in the 'difficult' game mode - stay tuned.

