 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bloodthief Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Hotfix 2024-01-24

Share · View all patches · Build 13297389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue where the timer wasn't resetting on level restart

Changed files in this update

Depot 2674721 Depot 2674721
  • Loading history…
Depot 2674722 Depot 2674722
  • Loading history…
Depot 2674723 Depot 2674723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link