v0.4.1 Dashboard Detection Update!

Changelog v0.4.1

Features:

-Added Dashboard Detection, making it easier to interact with the SteamVR Dashboard while the handheld is enabled (This can be disabled in the General settings)

-Replaced placeholder hand icon with new pixel art icons to represent input blocking

-Added yellow "paused" input blocking icon to show when the input blocking is paused (i.e. when the dashboard is open)

-Added orange "unknown" input blocking icon to show when the state of the input blocking is unknown (i.e. when Dashboard Detection is disabled)

-Added a key to show the meaning of the input blocking icons

-Added Console menu for viewing debug information

-Console can be viewed on the handheld screens by toggling it on in the Console menu

-'"TV" mode' preset in Tracking menu renamed to '"TV" mode (Tilted)'

-'"TV" mode (Upright)' preset added which enables "Look-At-Me" toggle to keep the screen upright when enabled

-Guide/PS button bound to Left Grip Alt on gamepad presets (squeeze both grips for guide button)

-Added SteamVR bindings for Oculus Rift Remote, because why not? (D-Pad bound as joystick, back button bound as primary button. This has not been tested, so this does not mean it's supported!)

-"Credits" page renamed to "About"

-Added description and legal disclaimers to About page

-Added Donate button to Welcome screen and link to memberships on About screen

Fixes:

-Fixed trigger mistakenly being bound to grip on Vive Wands in SteamVR bindings

-Fixed input blocking icon not being properly toggled when input blocking is toggled

-Small optimization where stabilizer script only runs when it's being used

-Note text under Gamepad settings moved to not be covered up by "Load" button

Other:

-"Tap Controllers Together To Summon Handheld" changed to "Tap Controllers Together To Toggle Handheld"