 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Virtual Handheld update for 29 January 2024

v0.4.1 Dashboard Detection Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13297369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog v0.4.1
Features:
-Added Dashboard Detection, making it easier to interact with the SteamVR Dashboard while the handheld is enabled (This can be disabled in the General settings)
-Replaced placeholder hand icon with new pixel art icons to represent input blocking
-Added yellow "paused" input blocking icon to show when the input blocking is paused (i.e. when the dashboard is open)
-Added orange "unknown" input blocking icon to show when the state of the input blocking is unknown (i.e. when Dashboard Detection is disabled)
-Added a key to show the meaning of the input blocking icons
-Added Console menu for viewing debug information
-Console can be viewed on the handheld screens by toggling it on in the Console menu
-'"TV" mode' preset in Tracking menu renamed to '"TV" mode (Tilted)'
-'"TV" mode (Upright)' preset added which enables "Look-At-Me" toggle to keep the screen upright when enabled
-Guide/PS button bound to Left Grip Alt on gamepad presets (squeeze both grips for guide button)
-Added SteamVR bindings for Oculus Rift Remote, because why not? (D-Pad bound as joystick, back button bound as primary button. This has not been tested, so this does not mean it's supported!)
-"Credits" page renamed to "About"
-Added description and legal disclaimers to About page
-Added Donate button to Welcome screen and link to memberships on About screen
Fixes:
-Fixed trigger mistakenly being bound to grip on Vive Wands in SteamVR bindings
-Fixed input blocking icon not being properly toggled when input blocking is toggled
-Small optimization where stabilizer script only runs when it's being used
-Note text under Gamepad settings moved to not be covered up by "Load" button
Other:
-"Tap Controllers Together To Summon Handheld" changed to "Tap Controllers Together To Toggle Handheld"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2622141 Depot 2622141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link