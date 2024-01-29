Changelog v0.4.1
Features:
-Added Dashboard Detection, making it easier to interact with the SteamVR Dashboard while the handheld is enabled (This can be disabled in the General settings)
-Replaced placeholder hand icon with new pixel art icons to represent input blocking
-Added yellow "paused" input blocking icon to show when the input blocking is paused (i.e. when the dashboard is open)
-Added orange "unknown" input blocking icon to show when the state of the input blocking is unknown (i.e. when Dashboard Detection is disabled)
-Added a key to show the meaning of the input blocking icons
-Added Console menu for viewing debug information
-Console can be viewed on the handheld screens by toggling it on in the Console menu
-'"TV" mode' preset in Tracking menu renamed to '"TV" mode (Tilted)'
-'"TV" mode (Upright)' preset added which enables "Look-At-Me" toggle to keep the screen upright when enabled
-Guide/PS button bound to Left Grip Alt on gamepad presets (squeeze both grips for guide button)
-Added SteamVR bindings for Oculus Rift Remote, because why not? (D-Pad bound as joystick, back button bound as primary button. This has not been tested, so this does not mean it's supported!)
-"Credits" page renamed to "About"
-Added description and legal disclaimers to About page
-Added Donate button to Welcome screen and link to memberships on About screen
Fixes:
-Fixed trigger mistakenly being bound to grip on Vive Wands in SteamVR bindings
-Fixed input blocking icon not being properly toggled when input blocking is toggled
-Small optimization where stabilizer script only runs when it's being used
-Note text under Gamepad settings moved to not be covered up by "Load" button
Other:
-"Tap Controllers Together To Summon Handheld" changed to "Tap Controllers Together To Toggle Handheld"
Virtual Handheld update for 29 January 2024
v0.4.1 Dashboard Detection Update!
Changelog v0.4.1
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update