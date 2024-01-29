Update 1.0.1

Thanks for taking the time to give us your feedback and report any issues you have spotted. Today we are bringing you the first patch which includes updates to elements within the game that have been spotted by our test pilots.

Training Missions

Manual control locks will no longer occur during the “Training #1: Pilot Checkout” mission

Legacy takeoff training mission has been re-added

Role Adjustments

Radio Operator no longer has a window or action view

Legacy issue: Radio operator is now able to check the weather at the decision point not just the initial point

Note: Weather reports can only be requested by the lead aircraft in the squadron campaign

Legacy issue: Radio operator is now able to change to an alternative target at the decision point, not just the initial point

Bombardier will no longer be looking outside when switching between bomb panel and instrument alternate views.

Tail gunner gun sights are now aligned correctly

Co-Pilot action view now operates the same as the pilot action view

Pilot: Needles are now visible in the pilot’s instrument view. There is a known issue that these are also visible in action view, but are offset. This will be addressed in a later patch.

In Game UI

The Squadron bar on the right for switching aircraft formations now works.

Legacy: Squadron bar selection is disabled for squadrons that are not selectable.

The Crew member icon bar updates when switching between B17s

The Crew member icon bar is no longer present when switching to non B-17 aircraft

Control Configuration