Update 1.0.1

Update Notes 1.0.1
Thanks for taking the time to give us your feedback and report any issues you have spotted. Today we are bringing you the first patch which includes updates to elements within the game that have been spotted by our test pilots.
Training Missions
- Manual control locks will no longer occur during the “Training #1: Pilot Checkout” mission
- Legacy takeoff training mission has been re-added
Role Adjustments
- Radio Operator no longer has a window or action view
- Legacy issue: Radio operator is now able to check the weather at the decision point not just the initial point
- Note: Weather reports can only be requested by the lead aircraft in the squadron campaign
- Legacy issue: Radio operator is now able to change to an alternative target at the decision point, not just the initial point
- Bombardier will no longer be looking outside when switching between bomb panel and instrument alternate views.
- Tail gunner gun sights are now aligned correctly
- Co-Pilot action view now operates the same as the pilot action view
- Pilot: Needles are now visible in the pilot’s instrument view. There is a known issue that these are also visible in action view, but are offset. This will be addressed in a later patch.
In Game UI
- The Squadron bar on the right for switching aircraft formations now works.
- Legacy: Squadron bar selection is disabled for squadrons that are not selectable.
- The Crew member icon bar updates when switching between B17s
- The Crew member icon bar is no longer present when switching to non B-17 aircraft
Control Configuration
- Buttons will no longer automatically bind if they are ‘pressed’ when assigned. Prevents incorrect ‘ghost’ button assignment.
- Reinstatement of the original joystick hat control for directional looking in gunnery and pilot action views. This is not a bindable configuration currently but we plan to make this bindable in the future.
- Crew Hot Keys now work, by default these are Shift+1 through to Shift+0
Changed files in this update