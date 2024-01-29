Month 4 Week 4 The “I really need to add “x”” Update
New Additions:
Steam Achievements
Steam Cloud Saves
Settings menu
- options for screensize, resolution, fullscreen, key rebinding, audio, etc
Armor Penetration and Magic Resist Systems implemented
Encyclopedia
- Beastiary
-
- Physical and Magical Damage
-
- Status Effects
Tower Targeting
Towers can now target enemies based on most/least distance traveled, health, armor, magic resist
New Season System
Warbands now interspersed with light variance on spawn time
Relic reward given for beating boss at the end
Other additions:
Rewrote Melee combat to use proper state machines, this resolved most, if not all combat related bugs
How To panels for Bleed, Burn, Poison, Mage Towers (Magical Damage ) and targeting
