Castles on Clouds Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Month 4 Week 4 The “I really need to add “x”” Update

29 January 2024

New Additions:

Steam Achievements

Steam Cloud Saves

Settings menu

  • options for screensize, resolution, fullscreen, key rebinding, audio, etc

Armor Penetration and Magic Resist Systems implemented

Encyclopedia

  • Beastiary
    • Physical and Magical Damage
    • Status Effects

Tower Targeting
Towers can now target enemies based on most/least distance traveled, health, armor, magic resist

New Season System
Warbands now interspersed with light variance on spawn time
Relic reward given for beating boss at the end

Other additions:

Rewrote Melee combat to use proper state machines, this resolved most, if not all combat related bugs
How To panels for Bleed, Burn, Poison, Mage Towers (Magical Damage ) and targeting

