Month 4 Week 4 The “I really need to add “x”” Update

Build 13297255 · Last edited 29 January 2024 – 01:09:13 UTC

New Additions:

Steam Achievements

Steam Cloud Saves

Settings menu

options for screensize, resolution, fullscreen, key rebinding, audio, etc

Armor Penetration and Magic Resist Systems implemented

Encyclopedia

Beastiary

Physical and Magical Damage

Status Effects



Tower Targeting

Towers can now target enemies based on most/least distance traveled, health, armor, magic resist

New Season System

Warbands now interspersed with light variance on spawn time

Relic reward given for beating boss at the end

Other additions:

Rewrote Melee combat to use proper state machines, this resolved most, if not all combat related bugs

How To panels for Bleed, Burn, Poison, Mage Towers (Magical Damage ) and targeting