Endure or Perish update for 29 January 2024

Patch #4

Patch #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone, thank you for your patience and support as we work on improving our game. We are excited to announce a minor update that we have released this week. This update includes some enhancements to the snaping system in the build system, as well as some corrections to the signage on the storage chests and some fixes to the combat system.

We hope you enjoy this update and we look forward to bringing you more content soon. We are currently working on our first major Feature update that will add a new map, a new and improved in game tutorial, and the pause menu tutorial.

