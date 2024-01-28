CONSORTIUM Remastered Playtest: Final BETA 4 (v0.1.37)

IMPROVEMENTS:

-Can now re-bind keys, controller and mouse buttons.

-All ”Breaking News” articles updated for accuracy

-When the time comes for R25 to ask the player who the traitor might be, now checking if the player already told her to follow [XXX] during a confrontation earlier, and she will not ask again.

-Traitor retreat and hunt music cues now fire only when the player is actively being attacked or not attacked

-iDGi-1 fully integrated now, complete with visual and auditory distortions that comes from the stream.

-Random "seeker" voice is now occasionally heard around the player.

-Turned back on ship destruction if players ignore the call to come to mission ops to meet Kiril. Fixed and cleaned up some broken and unfinished logic around this. Now is properly accurate to what actually occurs.

-When Wade is told to "fire a couple of shots across a few of their boughs", Zenlil's lasers can now be heard firing.

-Just before the real Missile Defense segment, if player waits around long enough and does not head for the guns fast enough, now Zenlil's rear engine is now heard being destroyed by enemy missiles when Wade says "We're taking damage!"

-VT civilians can take damage from player weapons now

-Added VR gesture recognition to prop characters like holo kiril. (Thumbs up / down.)

-New detail mesh at rear of Zenlil to cover UV seam

-In the case where Kiril was captured and the player incapped all F35s in Missile Defense, the praise from officers is now more accurate to reflect the relative ease of the player's achievement (compared to if Kiril is killed and the player incapped ALL fighters, which now receives the highest possible praise).

FIXES:

-fixed issue where CEAR laser would not charge when holding the button

-added missing collision in global lops

-fixed universe logs being empty and showing nothing at end game time

-Logic fixes around the merc attacking the player in the hangar bay

-Pawn 44 chatting logic fix

-Turning off ambient music when going into b8 cabin for [XXX] scene

-fixed ending king lines not showing the CMC HUD element

-fixed Kiril in the brig not being assigned the proper choreo name which caused issues with alignments and localized text

-fixed the player killing himself jumping in doorways

-fixed the player dieing from organ failure without a BUS (usually from jumping off things)

-fixed the overly bloomy lights around zenlil and overly bloomy particle stream from utility dispensers.

-fixed crosshair energy numbers so they don't scale inconsistently to eachother

-fixed health and armor values displaying 100% when actually at 99.9%, etc.

-fixed incorrect subtitles showing for new king convo. The audio was set to another file whose subtitles was "real smooth iDGi".

-fixed the traitor coming back to life on restore if traitor was saved after blinking.

-fixed jittering homeless merc convo

-enabled AI perception on the homeless mercs, it was off before. Probably should be on.

-disabled the “waffle agitation” that occurs on the homeless mercs squad which is a tower only feature

-Fixed ending “player story description” to match ending changes.

-fixed a pawn64 phonemes asset which was really bust... The data was there just messed up…

-fixed being able to spam materialize ammo items in the world

-Fixed some new regression VR issues from the latest changes (not being able to dismiss VR tutorials and a None exception)

-Fixed not being able to get into a vehicle if crouching in flatscreen mode

TWEAKS:

-Pawn 44 line tweak

-Traitor [XXX] device moved to back

-Moved completion of "Go See Doctor" to happen during the brain-scan, not before. This prevents players who ran away before using the bed to not be confused about what they need to do in order to continue

-changed holster from ALT to v. Annoying to alt tab otherwise...

-Upped CEAR high-end damage considerably

-Fixed another K15 arm going thru chair blip

-Tutorial vids now fully pause the game