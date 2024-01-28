Update 1.11.4 | Portalmode changes, New Drone Pod Model, Translation- & Bugfixes



Hello all you lovely AIs out there and a big welcome to all new players!

In this patch, we were mainly focusing on fixing the bugs and translation errors you've reported, aswell as a small rebalancing of the Portal mode (Still WIP, see below).

We've also added a small visual upgrade to the Drone Pod Requesters and hope you like their new look - let us know what you think:



Portal Mode [WIP]

The way the Portal mode worked till now was, that it picked randomly enemies from all available levels and then scaled their values according to your combat level. This could result in really weird results as you may have experienced because you could be lucky and get a Traebis IV enemy or directly a 50k hp golem in the first round.

We've changed the mode so that it now has it's own list of enemies, that only appear in the Portal Mode. This allows us to better tweak their values, loot and Combat Level Scaling.

All these enemies are variants of the one you've encountered and may differ in their values, skills and loot.

Speaking of loot: ALL Enemies in the Portal mode will be able to drop Alien Orbs and have a slightly higher chance of doing so. We've also increased the Alien Orb Drop Chance of many enemies in the normal mode. This way, you are hopefully able to increase the damage of your modified recipes to meet with the rising difficulty due to the combat level scaling.

Please note, that these changes are still Work in Progress.

We'll continue to optimize, balance and add enemies to this mode, according to your feedback!

With the next update we'll add better wave compositions, so that you can for example encounter special waves like a "Devourer Rush", or a "Golem Summit" - More on that with the next update :)

So in here's the upate in short summary:

Features

Drone Pod Sender and Requester got a new model.

Portal Mode now has an own list of enemies, that they are randomly picked from instead of picking random enemies from existing levels.

Balancing

Level 6 (Purtauri)

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Gold Golems from 0.75 to 2%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Tungsten Golems from 0.05% to 1%

Level 7 (Auridian)

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Large/Medium/Small Platinum Golem from 1/0.75/0.5 to 10/5/2.5%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Red Ore Dragons from 0.075% to 2%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Tungsten Golems from 0.05% to 1%

Level 8 (Drecanus)

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Breeders from 0.035% to 1.25%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Stone, Copper, Tungsten, Silver, Platinum Golems from 0.01/0.01/0.02/0.025/0.035 to 1/1/1/1.25/1.35%

Level 9 (Glaviros III)

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Frost Breeders from 0.035% to 1.25%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Stone and Frost Golems from 0.01/0.04% to 1%

Level 10 (Cadesia)

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Purifiers from 0.5% to 2%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Breeders from 0.035% to 2%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Stone, Copper and Sand Golems from 0.03% to 1%

Level 11 (Karasir)

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Red Ore Dragon from 0.8% to 3%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Purifiers from 0.5% to 2.5%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Small Platin Golems from 0.05% to 1.5%

Increased Alien Orb drop chance of Stone and Tungsten Golems from 0.01/0.03% to 1%

Misc/Bugfixes

Cryo Towers now target "Fastest" enemies by default.

Adde the missing Diamond Resource Package, it unlocks after beating Level 4 (Cetazed).

Fixed the "Elemental Structure Analysis" Combat Upgrade increasing min resistance instead of decreasing it. (Reported by stretch611)

Added some missing translations.

Fixed some french translations with the help of our players "Ad Victoriam !" and "_Kaalmultigaming" . (Who were also added to our ingame credits <3 )

. (Who were also added to our ingame credits <3 ) Fixed some german translations (still WIP).

Fixed Platinum Beacon name in the Level Selection screen.

As always hit us up on Discord or in the Steam discussions and let us know what you think or miss!