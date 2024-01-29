A new patch awakens!

Amata v0.13.9

Special thanks to Slopcore for his excellent perspective. Many of the following changes were a direct result of his playtesting. Most of this patch addresses the structure of Histhana, however many things have changed. Hopefully these changes result in better clarity and ease of use. Thanks!

gameplay

histhana removed 3/4th the enemies rebalanced the encounters reduced the number of spikes added a checkpoint before the final arena

reduced difficulty in path ov visions

raised default stick deadzone

added new blocking sfx

added permanent switch containers, made the switch sections in histhana and anahata permanent

adjusted xp reward for most sources

rebalanced almost every enemy

changed how encounters spawn enemies if there are less than x enemies for more than y seconds since last death another enemy will spawn if any thing is blocking the spawn position then an enemy will wait a bit for the space to clear or pick a different spawn point

added attacks for boss in level 2

made gun a little punchier (no change to stats)

ui