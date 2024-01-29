A new patch awakens!

Amata v0.13.9
Special thanks to Slopcore for his excellent perspective. Many of the following changes were a direct result of his playtesting. Most of this patch addresses the structure of Histhana, however many things have changed. Hopefully these changes result in better clarity and ease of use. Thanks!
gameplay
-
histhana
- removed 3/4th the enemies
- rebalanced the encounters
- reduced the number of spikes
- added a checkpoint before the final arena
-
reduced difficulty in path ov visions
-
raised default stick deadzone
-
added new blocking sfx
-
added permanent switch containers, made the switch sections in histhana and anahata permanent
-
adjusted xp reward for most sources
-
rebalanced almost every enemy
-
changed how encounters spawn enemies
- if there are less than x enemies for more than y seconds since last death another enemy will spawn
- if any thing is blocking the spawn position then an enemy will wait a bit for the space to clear or pick a different spawn point
-
added attacks for boss in level 2
-
made gun a little punchier (no change to stats)
ui
- gave different realm types distinct portal sprites
- added boss hp bars
- added teleportals to warp the player around in a more friendly way
- removed the word fart from the file menu
- added stick deadzone options
- removed all portal tab from teleport menu
- added transparency to and extended duration of encounter and level curtain events
- fixed focus bug in inventory
- added images to every checkpoint in teleport menu
- reduced loudness of some music
- changed trauma shard image
- cleaned up some item description formatting
- reformatted the save file menu
- spiced up xp label
- reformatted IRC to more closely reflect modern chat apps
- fixed camera look not cancelling sometimes when sliding
