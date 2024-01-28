Battlemon V1.0.7

Patch Notes for Battlemon Open Beta V1.0.7
- Fixed enemy attacks showing after leaving raid
- Abble HP reduced (235 --> 200)
- Corrodon HP increased (140 --> 145)
- Corrodon normal neutral attack endlag reduced (1.35 --> 0.55)
- Dunse telekenisis neutral attack cooldown reduced (6-->5)
- Dunse telekenisis ULT attack endlag reduced
- Dunse normal up attack hold version warning duration increased (40-->45)
- Dunse normal up attack hold version endlag reduced (0.6-->0.22)
- Dunse's issues with him not being able to move sometimes have been fixed
- Abble down plant attack rework
- Abble ULT hitstun increased (5-->11)
- Changed the loading screen image
- Abble ULT now actually collides with the stage
- Dunse Swords Up attack explosion now slightly bigger
- Brainiac Normal Side attack now hits raid bosses
- Dunse now actually works
- Zero zone is more higher quality
- Dunse neutral sword attack rework
- More visual particle effects
- Abble Plant mode reworked
- Other slight changes i forgot to write down
- Corrodon Corruption Meter added
- More sound effects
- Character select screen reworked
- New Character: Butter God
- Updated some character shop descriptions
- Greatly reduced Bagelbread's HP from 11k --> 500
- New Raid: Butter God
- Changed the way raids work, no longer an online thing
- Bagelbread no longer gives attempt rewards
- Bagelbread raid time extended till 31/2/24
- Basic controller support added
- Added new achievement: Exotic Butters
- Added Steam leaderboard
- Shift animations adjusted
- Shift Up Normal attack now has no momentum
- Shift Up Normal attack cooldown increased (1->2.3)
- Shift ULT now much smaller
- Shift Up Normal attack now faster and has less startup
- Shift Down Normal attack now much faster
- Corrodon neutral water attack now has shorter range (17-->13 speed)
- Shift's STRESS meter now reduces faster depending on how idle you are
- Shift's jump no longer jiggles
- Increased Shift's dodge distance (17->25)
- Changed the way shifts dodge works
- Shift Phantasm mode side attack reworked
- Characters now have hurt animations
- Dunse shield slight graphical update
- Shift ULT now reflects attacks with physics/affected by gravity
- Some raids now block warning attacks
- Bug where you would be invincible after leaving a match while playing as Shift now fixed
- New Achievement: Overkill
