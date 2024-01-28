 Skip to content

Battlemon update for 28 January 2024

Battlemon V1.0.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for Battlemon Open Beta V1.0.7

  • Fixed enemy attacks showing after leaving raid
  • Abble HP reduced (235 --> 200)
  • Corrodon HP increased (140 --> 145)
  • Corrodon normal neutral attack endlag reduced (1.35 --> 0.55)
  • Dunse telekenisis neutral attack cooldown reduced (6-->5)
  • Dunse telekenisis ULT attack endlag reduced
  • Dunse normal up attack hold version warning duration increased (40-->45)
  • Dunse normal up attack hold version endlag reduced (0.6-->0.22)
  • Dunse's issues with him not being able to move sometimes have been fixed
  • Abble down plant attack rework
  • Abble ULT hitstun increased (5-->11)
  • Changed the loading screen image
  • Abble ULT now actually collides with the stage
  • Dunse Swords Up attack explosion now slightly bigger
  • Brainiac Normal Side attack now hits raid bosses
  • Dunse now actually works
  • Zero zone is more higher quality
  • Dunse neutral sword attack rework
  • More visual particle effects
  • Abble Plant mode reworked
  • Other slight changes i forgot to write down
  • Corrodon Corruption Meter added
  • More sound effects
  • Character select screen reworked
  • New Character: Butter God
  • Updated some character shop descriptions
  • Greatly reduced Bagelbread's HP from 11k --> 500
  • New Raid: Butter God
  • Changed the way raids work, no longer an online thing
  • Bagelbread no longer gives attempt rewards
  • Bagelbread raid time extended till 31/2/24
  • Basic controller support added
  • Added new achievement: Exotic Butters
  • Added Steam leaderboard
  • Shift animations adjusted
  • Shift Up Normal attack now has no momentum
  • Shift Up Normal attack cooldown increased (1->2.3)
  • Shift ULT now much smaller
  • Shift Up Normal attack now faster and has less startup
  • Shift Down Normal attack now much faster
  • Corrodon neutral water attack now has shorter range (17-->13 speed)
  • Shift's STRESS meter now reduces faster depending on how idle you are
  • Shift's jump no longer jiggles
  • Increased Shift's dodge distance (17->25)
  • Changed the way shifts dodge works
  • Shift Phantasm mode side attack reworked
  • Characters now have hurt animations
  • Dunse shield slight graphical update
  • Shift ULT now reflects attacks with physics/affected by gravity
  • Some raids now block warning attacks
  • Bug where you would be invincible after leaving a match while playing as Shift now fixed
  • New Achievement: Overkill

