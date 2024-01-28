Speedrun Timer for the Speedrunners! Build Version 1.1.0

A new update is out to make speedrunning much easier!

And on screen timer is setup so that players can time there speed runs. To enable this feature, go to the options and tick on "speedrun timer"

After that, start a new game and the timer will start and stop automatically during loading zones and once you beat the game.

If you wish to join others for running, come to the Mythos Makers Discord and post your runs, clips, etc here: https://discord.gg/tRnj9s97cY

Have fun running Shenanigans!

-John C