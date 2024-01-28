 Skip to content

Shenanigans update for 28 January 2024

Speedrun Timer for the Speedrunners! Build Version 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13296912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is out to make speedrunning much easier!

And on screen timer is setup so that players can time there speed runs. To enable this feature, go to the options and tick on "speedrun timer"

After that, start a new game and the timer will start and stop automatically during loading zones and once you beat the game.

If you wish to join others for running, come to the Mythos Makers Discord and post your runs, clips, etc here: https://discord.gg/tRnj9s97cY

Have fun running Shenanigans!

-John C

