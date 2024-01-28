1/28/24 - Chaos Chain Update 1.35.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13296902 · Last edited 28 January 2024 – 23:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, freelancers...

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED a few dialogue typos * FIXED a caching issue related to the face background image (Circuitry) disposing **Changes & Additions:** * Suppressed Status no longer has the same icon as Shock (It now has a unique icon image) * Cleaned up a few various icon images to be more defined * Added texture to the face border overlay images * Added handling methods for the Supporter Cosmetic Pack 2 DLC (Releasing in a few days - will be the same price of $3.99 as the first was and will offer the same things - 8 new exclusive skins, 10 cred, 1 memory chip - I gotta keep the lights on and keep adding content for everyone with the base game, so if you want to help me out, please do) * Added 8 new skins (4 Male, 4 Female) for the Supporter Cosmetic Pack 2 DLC * Deleted A LOT of unused and leftover assets that are no longer needed or used * A few other very small tweaks to some hidden values here and there

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

New skins for the DLC:

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː