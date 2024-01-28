BEACHED - Revamped

Hey everyone, it's been awhile!

We have rebuilt Beached on a brand new engine and now with an immersive, true first person experience. We can't wait for you guys to try it out!

NEW

First Person

Fishing

Bow and Arrow

Throwable Spears

Player Hosted Servers

(These are very barebone at the moment, we are going to be adding password protected capabilities, admin commands to ban players and much more customizability in the future)

Ranged Bandits now spawn at various monuments dropping cash, ammo, and resources!

A trader to buy or sell items has now moved in to the lighthouse, talk to him to trade cash for guns, resources and more!

Trees now tip over after being cut down, there is also an audio cue so you can hear when players chop trees near you!

New particle effects when chopping/mining resources

Sensitivity Settings (these are still a little buggy at the moment, we are working towards making it more precise

Aiming should feel much more accurate now, removed aim smoothing from engine settings

Bandages and consumables now have a 2 second delay between

Player movement is tweaked to be slower now, making the game feel much more immersive and slows down the pace of the game.

DISABLED

Because we have rebuilt on an updated version of Unreal Engine, there are some missing features that were in the previous updates/game version. We will be adding these features back as soon as possible!