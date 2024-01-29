Hello Everyone,

Dealer Simulator OUT NOW!!

With upcoming updates, we are introducing new mechanics to the gaming experience with the auction system and casino updates. You can pursue rare items and try your luck in thrilling casino games, adding an exciting dimension to the overall gameplay.

We will continue to draw inspiration from your feedback throughout the game development process. Your opinions are highly valuable to us. You can join our Discord server to communicate with us and share your ideas.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2625620/Dealer_Simulator