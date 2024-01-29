 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dealer Simulator update for 29 January 2024

Dealer Simulator OUT NOW!!

Share · View all patches · Build 13296818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

Dealer Simulator OUT NOW!!

With upcoming updates, we are introducing new mechanics to the gaming experience with the auction system and casino updates. You can pursue rare items and try your luck in thrilling casino games, adding an exciting dimension to the overall gameplay.

We will continue to draw inspiration from your feedback throughout the game development process. Your opinions are highly valuable to us. You can join our Discord server to communicate with us and share your ideas.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2625620/Dealer_Simulator

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link