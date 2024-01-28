 Skip to content

Sentinel Point Heroes Playtest update for 28 January 2024

0.16.6 The feedback patch

Hello everyone!

Thank you all for playing so far. We have had a lot of runs coming through. One thing that I'd like more of is players giving feedback so I've made it more clear how and why you can send it in.

After this is going to be a rework of the tutorial. I've noticed not a lot of people play it so I want to make it the best experience possible.

  • Added more options to give feedback
  • Fixed a glitch where training wouldn't scroll using the mouse wheel
  • Added more status icons
  • Improved unlock screen at higher resolutions
  • Changed the art for when a card is active
  • Fixed a bug where sidekick animation didn't play on activating
  • Changed events to use symbols for fame and health
  • Fixed clicking enter on changing your name would add a new line instead of confirming

