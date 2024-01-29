Update 44.5 - General Improvements

Greetings! I'm back.

When hitting a tree with an axe it will once more spawn wood chips.

Skills should no longer go above 100.

Added a new option to automation that allows you to define items you never want to transport/sell.

Metal armour will now display correctly on the player.

Fixed some typos.

Fixed a bug where the Bunkhouse would not save as your home.

If automation is on but deliveries are off, you can now manually control the cart.

Carts now sell for less money.

New item: Fertility Charm. Made at the Herbalist's Hut and is used to increase the chances of getting pregnant.

When Vikings turn up they will automatically be added to your tracked people list.

Notifications will no longer close your currently opened window.

Tweaked the pricing on some building upgrades.

Changed the notification text from orange to a much less angry looking blue.

Flipped the Barley icon so it looks less like Wheat

Added more storefront slots to Alehouse and Bakehouse.

You can now rotate the camera when in map mode.

Selecting a building that you want to gift someone should now be easier if you have lots of buildings.

Map mode will now show an icon for the player.

The player will no longer run past the animals when hunting.

When going to talk to someone the player should no longer walk past them.

Notifications for a friend dying will no longer be pop ups.

Camera boost will now work when paused.

Damaged Shields will no longer show as high demand in caravans.

You can now rotate empty plots. The empty plots will now also have a sign post on them near the front so you know what direction any building built on that plot will face.

Fixed a bug where in some cases your heir would not take over properly when you died.

Various tweaks and polish.

In some cases in your existing save games you may start seeing odd rent prices for your rental properties. If you do, retracting the rental and then offering it for rent again should fix it.

That's it for the moment! I'll have some videos of the new map soon hopefully.

Cheers,

Atorcoppe.