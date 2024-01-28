Devlog #2 - Version 0.2.2

Hello players !
Let's get into what we did this week !
Gameplay:
-
- Add Notification System
-
- Rework of employees panel to display more informations and new gameplay
-
- Add Sickness simulation for employees
-
- Introduce Mood Simulation for employees
-
- Employee will use Water Cooler to drink and increase their mood
-
- Employee production speed will be affected by their mood
-
- Employee can now be send in vacation to recover their mood
-
- Add different speed of production for products
-
- You now have a penalty if you are designing a concept with less than the recommend designer count
-
- You now have to pay a seniority-based severance when firing an employee, limited to 10% of your account balance and capped at $1,500
-
- Employees can request a raise if their mood is low
UI Improvements:
-
- Improve display of numeric values
-
- Improvement to support Ultra Wide screen
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
-
- Fix issue with time speed buttons sometime not working after opening a panel
-
- Fix issue of research panel not being initialize at game start
-
- Reduce camera zoom required to hide walls
-
- Increase amount of research points needed for products
-
- Add save for the truck pickup history to avoid glitch by reloading game
-
- Fix engineer production line % not updated on panel opening during pause
-
- Fix Design & Research bubble big number display
-
- Increase Concept Creation Cost
-
- Increase Manufacturing Cost
-
- Decrease Selling Price Range Max
-
- Fix Sound on some elements
-
- Fix issue on Game Speed 1 being stuck after few hours
New Content:
-
- Water Cooler element add to building mode, increasing mood when employee drink
That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next update !
