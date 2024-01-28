Devlog #2 - Version 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13296673 · Last edited 28 January 2024 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello players !

Let's get into what we did this week !

Gameplay:

Add Notification System

Rework of employees panel to display more informations and new gameplay

Add Sickness simulation for employees

Introduce Mood Simulation for employees

Employee will use Water Cooler to drink and increase their mood

Employee production speed will be affected by their mood

Employee can now be send in vacation to recover their mood

Add different speed of production for products

You now have a penalty if you are designing a concept with less than the recommend designer count

You now have to pay a seniority-based severance when firing an employee, limited to 10% of your account balance and capped at $1,500

Employees can request a raise if their mood is low



UI Improvements:

Improve display of numeric values

Improvement to support Ultra Wide screen



Balancing and Bug Fixes:

Fix issue with time speed buttons sometime not working after opening a panel

Fix issue of research panel not being initialize at game start

Reduce camera zoom required to hide walls

Increase amount of research points needed for products

Add save for the truck pickup history to avoid glitch by reloading game

Fix engineer production line % not updated on panel opening during pause

Fix Design & Research bubble big number display

Increase Concept Creation Cost

Increase Manufacturing Cost

Decrease Selling Price Range Max

Fix Sound on some elements

Fix issue on Game Speed 1 being stuck after few hours



New Content:

Water Cooler element add to building mode, increasing mood when employee drink



That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next update !