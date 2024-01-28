 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon Playtest update for 28 January 2024

Devlog #2 - Version 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13296673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello players !

Let's get into what we did this week !

Gameplay:

    • Add Notification System
    • Rework of employees panel to display more informations and new gameplay
    • Add Sickness simulation for employees
    • Introduce Mood Simulation for employees
    • Employee will use Water Cooler to drink and increase their mood
    • Employee production speed will be affected by their mood
    • Employee can now be send in vacation to recover their mood
    • Add different speed of production for products
    • You now have a penalty if you are designing a concept with less than the recommend designer count
    • You now have to pay a seniority-based severance when firing an employee, limited to 10% of your account balance and capped at $1,500
    • Employees can request a raise if their mood is low

UI Improvements:

    • Improve display of numeric values
    • Improvement to support Ultra Wide screen

Balancing and Bug Fixes:

    • Fix issue with time speed buttons sometime not working after opening a panel
    • Fix issue of research panel not being initialize at game start
    • Reduce camera zoom required to hide walls
    • Increase amount of research points needed for products
    • Add save for the truck pickup history to avoid glitch by reloading game
    • Fix engineer production line % not updated on panel opening during pause
    • Fix Design & Research bubble big number display
    • Increase Concept Creation Cost
    • Increase Manufacturing Cost
    • Decrease Selling Price Range Max
    • Fix Sound on some elements
    • Fix issue on Game Speed 1 being stuck after few hours

New Content:

    • Water Cooler element add to building mode, increasing mood when employee drink

That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next update !

Changed files in this update

Depot 2779831 Depot 2779831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link