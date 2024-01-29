Patches:
- Fixed an issue with exhaust pipes - broken point editing and inability to remove the pipe.
- Fixed a bug when selling a car with a driver and encountering a "black screen" issue.
- Corrections during the loading of default suspension data.
- Fixed repairing of part sockets.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Content:
- Added a spectrophotometer for obtaining information about the car's paint.
- Added a police officer model near police cars, and police cars now patrol the map.
Changes:
- Change in car handling physics.
- Adjustments to the speeds of traffic cars.
- Improved engine and ambient sounds.
- Enhanced part destruction.
Changed files in this update