CAR TUNE: Project update for 29 January 2024

0.6.6 v2

Patches:

  • Fixed an issue with exhaust pipes - broken point editing and inability to remove the pipe.
  • Fixed a bug when selling a car with a driver and encountering a "black screen" issue.
  • Corrections during the loading of default suspension data.
  • Fixed repairing of part sockets.
  • Fixed minor bugs.

Content:

  • Added a spectrophotometer for obtaining information about the car's paint.
  • Added a police officer model near police cars, and police cars now patrol the map.

Changes:

  • Change in car handling physics.
  • Adjustments to the speeds of traffic cars.
  • Improved engine and ambient sounds.
  • Enhanced part destruction.

