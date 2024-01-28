Hotfix v0.97.2

ENGINE:

Construct 3 updated to r376.

GRAPHICS:

-[Survival] Added a visual feedback particle effect when a skill increases.

AUDIO:

-[Survival] Heartbeat sound volume slightly reduced, and frequency increased.

INTERFACE:

Main Menu link icons have a fancy effect while disappearing/appearing when accessing/exiting the Load Game screen.

-[Survival] While fishing, mouse-hover on sea also shows LMB/key for attempting to fish.

-[Survival] While fishing, mouse-hover on sea also shows LMB/key for attempting to fish. Some UI elements (top-left notification, top-right game info) are now responsive to window size/proportions.

SURVIVAL:

Body Muscle decay rate from Soreness over 25% increased to 4x (from 3x).

Body Muscle decay rate is reduced ~30% more by Body Fat and Proteins.

It's now possible to butcher a carcass with bare-hands is frozen over 50%, but below 100%.

Strength requirement for pulling Carcass/Skeleton tweaked to be lower for smaller animals, and about the same for bigger ones.

Character head turns a bit more gradually.

ANIMALS:

Small improvements to animal bleeding logic.

FIXES:

-[Survival] Fixed Butchering, Cleaning Branch/Fish and Expand Lakebed actions speed not being affected by changes in v0.97.1 (which increased their speed).

-[Survival] Fixed Butchering not advancing using a Sharpstone when the carcass is frozen.

-[Survival] Fixed alert message "your high Fullness is slowing this action down" showing when the Fullness is actually low or 0.