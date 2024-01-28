Hotfix v0.97.2

This update IS compatible with savegames from previous v0.96.0+!
ENGINE:
- Construct 3 updated to r376.
GRAPHICS:
-[Survival] Added a visual feedback particle effect when a skill increases.
AUDIO:
-[Survival] Heartbeat sound volume slightly reduced, and frequency increased.
INTERFACE:
- Main Menu link icons have a fancy effect while disappearing/appearing when accessing/exiting the Load Game screen.
-[Survival] While fishing, mouse-hover on sea also shows LMB/key for attempting to fish.
- Some UI elements (top-left notification, top-right game info) are now responsive to window size/proportions.
SURVIVAL:
- Body Muscle decay rate from Soreness over 25% increased to 4x (from 3x).
- Body Muscle decay rate is reduced ~30% more by Body Fat and Proteins.
- It's now possible to butcher a carcass with bare-hands is frozen over 50%, but below 100%.
- Strength requirement for pulling Carcass/Skeleton tweaked to be lower for smaller animals, and about the same for bigger ones.
- Character head turns a bit more gradually.
ANIMALS:
- Small improvements to animal bleeding logic.
FIXES:
-[Survival] Fixed Butchering, Cleaning Branch/Fish and Expand Lakebed actions speed not being affected by changes in v0.97.1 (which increased their speed).
-[Survival] Fixed Butchering not advancing using a Sharpstone when the carcass is frozen.
-[Survival] Fixed alert message "your high Fullness is slowing this action down" showing when the Fullness is actually low or 0.
