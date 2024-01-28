Hotfix #12 Now LIVE

Hey everyone,

Just another small hotfix to address some issues raised to us over the weekend. We expect to ship out another one either later today or tomorrow to continue attacking several issues we've managed to reproduce.

FIXED:

Abduction minigame fixes for clients (UI/Handling/General game logic)

Fixed client controls not responding in Gorb Rush

Several fixes for Vacuum Cleaner item

Several fixes for Homies pathfinding and logic when following a player

Fixed nearby MOVR trucks despawning when a player is close

Fixed Takeover marker from constantly appearing while doing other content

Fixed Healing Robot not healing friendly homies

Added appropriate collision to "Weiner Trophy" so it can be manipulated in AsbestOS

Dr Powicks upgrades should now replicate properly in Multiplayer sessions

KNOWN ISSUE TO BE ADDRESSED TODAY: