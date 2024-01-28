 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

It's Only Money update for 28 January 2024

Hotfix #12 Now LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 13296601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Just another small hotfix to address some issues raised to us over the weekend. We expect to ship out another one either later today or tomorrow to continue attacking several issues we've managed to reproduce.

FIXED:

  • Abduction minigame fixes for clients (UI/Handling/General game logic)
  • Fixed client controls not responding in Gorb Rush
  • Several fixes for Vacuum Cleaner item
  • Several fixes for Homies pathfinding and logic when following a player
  • Fixed nearby MOVR trucks despawning when a player is close
  • Fixed Takeover marker from constantly appearing while doing other content
  • Fixed Healing Robot not healing friendly homies
  • Added appropriate collision to "Weiner Trophy" so it can be manipulated in AsbestOS
  • Dr Powicks upgrades should now replicate properly in Multiplayer sessions

KNOWN ISSUE TO BE ADDRESSED TODAY:

  • Sometimes upon completing an abduction mini-game as a client, all Australian Spy Balloons may pop. This seems to happen most frequently when launching the minigame from the Undercity. We expect to have this fixed by the end of today.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1415221 Depot 1415221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link