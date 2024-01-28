Hotfix #12 Now LIVE

Hey everyone,
Just another small hotfix to address some issues raised to us over the weekend. We expect to ship out another one either later today or tomorrow to continue attacking several issues we've managed to reproduce.
FIXED:
- Abduction minigame fixes for clients (UI/Handling/General game logic)
- Fixed client controls not responding in Gorb Rush
- Several fixes for Vacuum Cleaner item
- Several fixes for Homies pathfinding and logic when following a player
- Fixed nearby MOVR trucks despawning when a player is close
- Fixed Takeover marker from constantly appearing while doing other content
- Fixed Healing Robot not healing friendly homies
- Added appropriate collision to "Weiner Trophy" so it can be manipulated in AsbestOS
- Dr Powicks upgrades should now replicate properly in Multiplayer sessions
KNOWN ISSUE TO BE ADDRESSED TODAY:
- Sometimes upon completing an abduction mini-game as a client, all Australian Spy Balloons may pop. This seems to happen most frequently when launching the minigame from the Undercity. We expect to have this fixed by the end of today.
Changed files in this update