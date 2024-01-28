cycle cameras initial rendition

cycle cameras next/prev

Each individual vehicle has a unique set of cameras. This update adds 2 sets of cycle camera next and prev. Each set is able to be set up by the player for which cameras will be cycled from the pause menu for that vehicle. These settings are not available from the vehicle menu settings at present. To assign or de-assign cameras to each cycle , check or uncheck the appropriate toggle.

cycle cameras next/prev have default keybinds ([,]) , cycle cameras next2/prev2 do not.

because of the new keybinds, it may be necessary for the player to reset their keybinds to default if they experience problems, however it is possible that the only error is that the default keybinds for cyclecamera do not work and the player may be able to merely assign these two keybinds manually and everything may work normally once this is done.

There is now a small HUD indicator in the upper left (below the previous times stack) which will display which camera is active.