Version 1.0.4 patch

Version 1.0.4
UI Improvements:
-
You can now select which ship in your fleet to configure in the mechanic shop. There is no need to launch the fleet and swap ships anymore to configure a different ship. Just select the ship from the dropdown and configure it. The currently piloted ship is selected by default.
-
Added messages indicating a day has passed when launching the fleet and after jumping to hyperspace.
-
Added a message after buying a ship that explains how to swap ships and that crew needs to be hired for the new ship.
-
Added they keyboard shortcut for selecting closest hostile target to the message that says enemy fleet detected.
Bug fixes:
-
Modules can now be installed directly on any ship in your fleet while buying them from the mechanic shop, without putting them in your cargo bay. You also have the option of not installing it and sending it to your cargo bay. This solves the problem of not having enough cargo space to buy the modules to expand your cargo space.
-
Fixed the cargo indicator which was not updating immediately after swapping ships.
