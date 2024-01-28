JAN 2024: STORY SCAFFOLDING

Sorry for 3 months without an update. Believe it or not, been working the whole time - there's a lot of new systems here, but with only a dash of placeholder content to play, so it may not be apparent how much work has been done here until the next update.

Continuing to build out the basics. Mission, dialog, save game, 'NPC' interactions, grading system, and small QOL stuff. Playtesters can best help me with this update by weighing in on how the 'Leo' mission feels. How does it feel to do delivery jobs with dialog at the end like this? Boring? Pacing bad? I will be honest, I kinda hate how it turned out, but I want to hear what YOU all have to say. Let's work together in the Discord to figure out what IS working here and how to arrange it for maximum pleasingness and driverly joy.

NEW QUESTS

3 new quests after getting to safehouse

npc dialog system

delivery jobs require parking and doing a door drop-off using dialog system

fast travel button is revealed and indicated when it unlocks at a certain quest point



GRADING AND STATS

Driver Grading System v0.1

while on a job run you are getting a grade

note, one of the new quests mentions needing a minimum grade, this doesn't actually check your grade though since i don't want to waste 15-20 minutes of a player's life if they fail. need a better checkpointing system before doing something like this, but more likely grades will just be optional and make you more money/rewards



Stat Tracking v0.01

tracking all-time best stats in save file



MISC / QOL

much faster base speed ramp to 70mph to hopefully avoid failure spirals being stopped in traffic and getting bashed by cars behind

more legible turn arrows that indicate up/down as well as left/right

better indicator of job destinations from highway using the floating arrow

some playtesters reported not noticing the windshield HUD, and I think this is due to the door being open and obscuring it, so now the door automatically closes when the car starts moving.

edited some fo the story video/audio to be a bit shorter

added an objective complete ui notification that shows money earned

optimization: disabled collision meshes for non-local city segments, noticeable perf improvement (thanks @Virishii)

save file versioning - if save file becomes incompatible with previous versions, save file is deleted automatically (let me know if this doesn't work for anyone)

music -- thanks to @gridluster, Key Puncher, and Thought Beings for joining the project and licensing me your music. thanks again also to @drillofthedeep for continuing to crank out sick jungle/dnb tracks for the project. the in-game radio still has a bunch of non-licensed tracks, but obviously at release it will no longer have those.



KNOWN ISSUES