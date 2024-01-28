Physics Update, MacOS HUD Fix, and iOS!

Hey everyone!

First of all, thanks for your continued support! I released MH-Zombie on the iOS App Store last month, and it hasn't even come close to the support I've found here on Steam, so thanks again for everything!

I've also put some designs on Redbubble.com in case you're interested in t-shirts, stickers, or the like.

While working on the iOS build I realized I still wasn't happy with the physics, so I did some tweaking, and then transferred those changes to the desktop platforms, and while I was at it I fixed a bug on MacOS that made the weapons status invisible.

Next on the horizon: Android Play Store release. After that, I will be focusing on marketing for a bit, and then transition to the next game. This enterprise isn't making me any money, however, so I will likely go back to flight school to get my Certified Flight Instructor (Instrument) rating, which means the next game will be a bit of a ways out on the horizon.

Summary of Change:

o HUD Weapon Status Flashes on startup to ensure its visibility.

o Framerate button cycles between fractions of the actual possible max framerate rather than set numbers.

Physics Updates:

o Aircraft rigidbody drag and angular drag scale with airspeed and angular velocity.

o Cyclic input scales with airspeed to simulate inertia.

o Medium and Hard difficulties simulate retreating blade stall at ~115 KTAS.

o Hard difficulty torque/anti-torque simulation updated to match collective input.

The bottom line with the physics updates is that the aircraft feels much more like an actual helicopter should. High speed flight will require power management, cyclic climbs won't incur as much drag, and low-speed flight will require anti-torque pedal input in order to maintain heading. Diving will be more immediate as well; the over-floating effect you may have experienced will be reduced.

Happy Hunting!

-Joe

Designs available on RedBubble (Search for user "Raulboy" and go to collection "MH-Zombie":