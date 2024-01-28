Share · View all patches · Build 13296361 · Last edited 28 January 2024 – 21:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We are back with another small update, largely based on your feedback.

Here is what changed:

Improved the controller controls for the scrollbar in the inventory

Added a dead zone setting for the controllers, so you can change how sensitive the thumb sticks are

Improved how the cursor mode works with controllers

Steam Achievements are now localized in all languages, previously only the in game system had this feature

For the Inspector/Zoomer achievement now you only need to zoom in completely a 100 times

Improved the french description of the pIpER MAIL puzzle

Fixed some minor graphical issues

Please leave a review if you like the game.

We read all your feedback on the forums.

Have fun!

Crimsonite Team