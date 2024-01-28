 Skip to content

Gordian Rooms 2: A curious island update for 28 January 2024

Update 4

Build 13296361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are back with another small update, largely based on your feedback.
Here is what changed:

  • Improved the controller controls for the scrollbar in the inventory
  • Added a dead zone setting for the controllers, so you can change how sensitive the thumb sticks are
  • Improved how the cursor mode works with controllers
  • Steam Achievements are now localized in all languages, previously only the in game system had this feature
  • For the Inspector/Zoomer achievement now you only need to zoom in completely a 100 times
  • Improved the french description of the pIpER MAIL puzzle
  • Fixed some minor graphical issues

Please leave a review if you like the game.

We read all your feedback on the forums.

Have fun!
Crimsonite Team

