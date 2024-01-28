Hello everyone!
We are back with another small update, largely based on your feedback.
Here is what changed:
- Improved the controller controls for the scrollbar in the inventory
- Added a dead zone setting for the controllers, so you can change how sensitive the thumb sticks are
- Improved how the cursor mode works with controllers
- Steam Achievements are now localized in all languages, previously only the in game system had this feature
- For the Inspector/Zoomer achievement now you only need to zoom in completely a 100 times
- Improved the french description of the pIpER MAIL puzzle
- Fixed some minor graphical issues
Please leave a review if you like the game.
We read all your feedback on the forums.
Have fun!
Crimsonite Team
Changed files in this update