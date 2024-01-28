City of Ages: Unity P R O J E C T - Mobile Interface - Version 2024

The server is open source for development and many are now interested in the:

City of Ages: Unity P R O J E C T

A few people are contacting me about my decision to create a City of Ages Mobile Unity Interface.

Please feel free to develop your own Unity interface for City of Ages all the commands are listed on this homepage. I am the server developer not a Unity designer. Deals can easily be made.

Do not forget to contact me if you wish to make money with Unity advertisements, so I can release 10 years of rights to you and your group, split 33% you and your group/66% company.

I will focus on the server, you all focus on a mobile Unity client with Ads to pay for everything. I am sharing an opportunity with you all and our company wealth.

Join us with your skills, Director!

-dnl