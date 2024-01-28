 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle update for 28 January 2024

Patch Notes 1.1.3

Patch Notes 1.1.3

Build 13296281

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Tooltip for trading post inventory details would not display correctly or at all
  • Game would not relaunch in Steam if launched from .exe while Steam was closed, causing cloud saves to be inaccessible
  • Locked button on World Panel buttons for locked biomes was not visible
  • World Panel buttons for locked biomes would show land, workers, research, construction, and upgrade buttons
  • Label on the Time Tokens button would often show the label “Time Management” instead of the actual number of time tokens

