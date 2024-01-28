Patch Notes 1.1.3

Bug Fixes:
- Tooltip for trading post inventory details would not display correctly or at all
- Game would not relaunch in Steam if launched from .exe while Steam was closed, causing cloud saves to be inaccessible
- Locked button on World Panel buttons for locked biomes was not visible
- World Panel buttons for locked biomes would show land, workers, research, construction, and upgrade buttons
- Label on the Time Tokens button would often show the label “Time Management” instead of the actual number of time tokens
Changed files in this update