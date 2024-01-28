 Skip to content

The Valley of the Architects Playtest update for 28 January 2024

Update Jan 28, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13296274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates Notes:
-Revised first level design!
-New button to restart trial from scratch
-Updated table of contents UI
-Fixed bug causing subtitles to show too quickly
-Multiple bug fixes
-Clarified some mechanics in tutorial

More coming soon!

