Bastide update for 28 January 2024

Job list and assignment, Locked buildings and CPU performance improvements.

Build 13296238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Large CPU performance update, Visual and lots of other changes.
  • Buildings that require lumber, cut stone or both will have a lock sign over their images until the resources needed can be produced.

  • Multiple buildings have been changed to require lumber rather than wood.

  • Changed the people list button to now show a job list of available slots and how many people work in each role.

  • The people list can now be opened by the + sign below the old button.

  • Added weather option at the start of the game Cold, normal and warm slightly affect temperature changing how brutal winter can be.

  • Improved potential orchard visuals for those with higher settings enabled.

  • Changed hunter visual for selecting what animals can be hunted.

  • On load sets identical weather numbers and profiles.

  • Removed multiple in-needed references and casts which should increase villager performance.

  • Removed unneeded reference from animals and buildings improving performance.

  • Removed unneeded info from houses.

  • Changed shoe durability.

  • Will now show difficulty and temperature setting with load info.

  • Highlighted people now simulate as if close to not stutter when moving.

  • Changed wood text when clicking on trees to just use the icon and show text when hovered over.

  • Added text when hovering over the house types.

  • Added loading text when loading all save files.

  • Saves and loads if they have taken their break.

  • Fixed issue with load performance.

  • Fixed on fire notification.

  • Fixed firewood building collision.

  • Fixed path creation not connecting to the end of another path.

  • Fixed Chandler visual issue.

  • Fixed some of the UI anchoring.

  • Fixed an issue with an unending loop on gathering save information.

  • Fixed sending to the lowest pastures number update speed.

  • Fixed exiting the main menu load widget and returning no longer deletes your selection options.

Version: 0.7.12

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1115450/Bastide/

