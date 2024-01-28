Job list and assignment, Locked buildings and CPU performance improvements.

Changed the people list button to now show a job list of available slots and how many people work in each role.

Multiple buildings have been changed to require lumber rather than wood.

Changed hunter visual for selecting what animals can be hunted.

Improved potential orchard visuals for those with higher settings enabled.

Added weather option at the start of the game Cold, normal and warm slightly affect temperature changing how brutal winter can be.

On load sets identical weather numbers and profiles.

Removed multiple in-needed references and casts which should increase villager performance.

Removed unneeded reference from animals and buildings improving performance.

Removed unneeded info from houses.

Changed shoe durability.

Will now show difficulty and temperature setting with load info.

Highlighted people now simulate as if close to not stutter when moving.

Changed wood text when clicking on trees to just use the icon and show text when hovered over.

Added text when hovering over the house types.

Added loading text when loading all save files.

Saves and loads if they have taken their break.

Fixed issue with load performance.

Fixed on fire notification.

Fixed firewood building collision.

Fixed path creation not connecting to the end of another path.

Fixed Chandler visual issue.

Fixed some of the UI anchoring.

Fixed an issue with an unending loop on gathering save information.

Fixed sending to the lowest pastures number update speed.