Some small changes based on feedback from Magfest 2024
- Collision inside the bumpers to prevent sushi from bouncing through the bumpers occasionally
- Renamed "Reset" button to "Reset Level" to prevent thinking it will reset the entire run
- "Don't Flick" levels (Chopsticks, Bamboo) have been renamed, due to the font making "flick" look like a swear word
- Larger blockade at the bottom of 3-1 to prevent confusion
- Extra chopstick in level 3-2 to help with a difficult jump
- More zoom in level 4-6 to make it more clear where to go
- Game Over screen displays last level reached
- Display time with 3 decimal places to match specifications in speedrun.com
Changed files in this update