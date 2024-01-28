 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Sushi Roll update for 28 January 2024

v1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13296219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some small changes based on feedback from Magfest 2024

  • Collision inside the bumpers to prevent sushi from bouncing through the bumpers occasionally
  • Renamed "Reset" button to "Reset Level" to prevent thinking it will reset the entire run
  • "Don't Flick" levels (Chopsticks, Bamboo) have been renamed, due to the font making "flick" look like a swear word
  • Larger blockade at the bottom of 3-1 to prevent confusion
  • Extra chopstick in level 3-2 to help with a difficult jump
  • More zoom in level 4-6 to make it more clear where to go
  • Game Over screen displays last level reached
  • Display time with 3 decimal places to match specifications in speedrun.com

Changed files in this update

Depot 1987691 Depot 1987691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link