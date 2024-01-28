 Skip to content

Ghost Croquet update for 28 January 2024

v1.5.2

Build 13296209

Added an option to reset controls.
Added a hint on how to leave the shop to the tutorial.
Activatable upgrades' controls hints will now be only drawn if your are a player.
Fixed the game not properly saving after a crash.
Fixed Steam features requiring Microsoft Visual C++ Runtime Redistributable.

