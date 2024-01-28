Added an option to reset controls.
Added a hint on how to leave the shop to the tutorial.
Activatable upgrades' controls hints will now be only drawn if your are a player.
Fixed the game not properly saving after a crash.
Fixed Steam features requiring Microsoft Visual C++ Runtime Redistributable.
Ghost Croquet update for 28 January 2024
v1.5.2
