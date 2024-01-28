PATCH NOTES - v2024.1.28.0

EDITOR

-Added in-progress "city" tiles to the ground tileset

CART SPAWNER

-Added an "auto-spawn" toggle to cart spawner

-Cart spawner can now be triggered by buttons, levers, etc.

-Cart spawner now has an "off" sprite if auto-spawning is disabled

SHOPPING CART

-Shopping cart will now move the correct direction when the player enters if the cart is facing left

MISC

-Fixed Badger (Black) not being visible in game

-Fish glossary entries are now sorted alphabetically

-Fixed a bug causing gopher setting to default to "OFF"

-Added sound effects for performing a running slide