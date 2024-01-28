PATCH NOTES - v2024.1.28.0
EDITOR
-Added in-progress "city" tiles to the ground tileset
CART SPAWNER
-Added an "auto-spawn" toggle to cart spawner
-Cart spawner can now be triggered by buttons, levers, etc.
-Cart spawner now has an "off" sprite if auto-spawning is disabled
SHOPPING CART
-Shopping cart will now move the correct direction when the player enters if the cart is facing left
MISC
-Fixed Badger (Black) not being visible in game
-Fish glossary entries are now sorted alphabetically
-Fixed a bug causing gopher setting to default to "OFF"
-Added sound effects for performing a running slide
Changed files in this update