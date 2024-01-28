 Skip to content

Nienix update for 28 January 2024

Fewer dead ends in dungeons

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.068
🎯 [Dungeons] Most dungeons are now less "windy". In particular, there are (much) fewer dead ends.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that caused CPU usage to spike when pausing an offline game (a missing thread sleep, for those who are interested in details).

