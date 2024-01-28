- Fixed an issue where Counters added by equipments wouldn't get added
- Fixed an issue where if you encounter the Bandit King without Alissa, it would still treat it as if you did
- Summons and reinforcement will now trigger traps or other battlefield hazards
- Fixed some issues with pathfinding for enemies that occupy multiple tiles
- The Aura Effect of the Witch Boss in the 2nd Stage will no longer affect their allies
- Some minor tooltip fixes
Our Adventurer Guild update for 28 January 2024
Patch 0.751
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update