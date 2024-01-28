 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 28 January 2024

Patch 0.751

Patch 0.751

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Counters added by equipments wouldn't get added
  • Fixed an issue where if you encounter the Bandit King without Alissa, it would still treat it as if you did
  • Summons and reinforcement will now trigger traps or other battlefield hazards
  • Fixed some issues with pathfinding for enemies that occupy multiple tiles
  • The Aura Effect of the Witch Boss in the 2nd Stage will no longer affect their allies
  • Some minor tooltip fixes

