Everafter Falls Playtest update for 28 January 2024

Version 1.23 Beta patch notes

Gameplay

  • Font changed to noto-sans to support all languages
  • New final end Boss battle Music
  • Partial translations added for Spanish, French, Japanese. If you can read these languages fluently and can give any feedback on them, please do. Test on a new game - set language to the one you want to test. The following are translated: Intro cutscene, Daisy’s letter, Dogs quest, first rune quest, Calvin’s first quest.

Looking for feedback on whether the translations sound natural and does a good job of maintaining the characters personality.

Bugs Fixed

  • Bombs are now working in Boss Rooms
  • Tomato now placeable on tables
  • Pot plants can now be hooked with fishing line
  • Info bubble showing up oversized for the text fixed
  • Time left/info bubble now shows for pot plants placed on tables
  • Item actions are now selectable through the mouse when in an inventory slot below pet inventory.
  • Sound during boss cutscene respects volume setting
  • Game freezing after receiving mail (in particular soot grower) from winter festival now fixed
  • Non interactable grass appearing at random locations after festival event no longer happens

Known Issues:

  • Monsters sometimes randomly vanishing/appearing in dungeons
  • Quickhands not working in 2P mode
  • Strange issue with dungeon loading to black/freeze (1 instance reported)
  • Controller mappings reset on computer restart
  • Soot puff tank color picker does not work with controller
  • Fin showing up in events when he shouldn’t be
  • Wrong fin in cutscenes
  • Mini boss spawning in incorrect rooms
  • Some buttons not working in co-op mode/remote play before/during tutorial
  • Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
  • Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created

