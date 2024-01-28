Version 1.23 Beta patch notes

Gameplay
- Font changed to noto-sans to support all languages
- New final end Boss battle Music
- Partial translations added for Spanish, French, Japanese. If you can read these languages fluently and can give any feedback on them, please do. Test on a new game - set language to the one you want to test. The following are translated: Intro cutscene, Daisy’s letter, Dogs quest, first rune quest, Calvin’s first quest.
Looking for feedback on whether the translations sound natural and does a good job of maintaining the characters personality.
Bugs Fixed
- Bombs are now working in Boss Rooms
- Tomato now placeable on tables
- Pot plants can now be hooked with fishing line
- Info bubble showing up oversized for the text fixed
- Time left/info bubble now shows for pot plants placed on tables
- Item actions are now selectable through the mouse when in an inventory slot below pet inventory.
- Sound during boss cutscene respects volume setting
- Game freezing after receiving mail (in particular soot grower) from winter festival now fixed
- Non interactable grass appearing at random locations after festival event no longer happens
Known Issues:
- Monsters sometimes randomly vanishing/appearing in dungeons
- Quickhands not working in 2P mode
- Strange issue with dungeon loading to black/freeze (1 instance reported)
- Controller mappings reset on computer restart
- Soot puff tank color picker does not work with controller
- Fin showing up in events when he shouldn’t be
- Wrong fin in cutscenes
- Mini boss spawning in incorrect rooms
- Some buttons not working in co-op mode/remote play before/during tutorial
- Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
- Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
Changed depots in special branch