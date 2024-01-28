 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roody:2d update for 28 January 2024

Roody:2d 0.10.23 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 13296002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a "Open saves directory" button

  • Added a "use shaders" option. If your computer can't use shaders, this should be set to off automatically.

  • Export gif color pallet is now generated from textures/gif_pallet.png

  • Silicon gravity is now low priority, consistent with all other gravity.

  • Dust blocks no longer randomly shift on blue beams.

  • research all no longer needs to be done multiple times

Changed files in this update

Depot 2345221 Depot 2345221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link