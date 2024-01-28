Roody:2d 0.10.23 beta

-
Added a "Open saves directory" button
-
Added a "use shaders" option. If your computer can't use shaders, this should be set to off automatically.
-
Export gif color pallet is now generated from
textures/gif_pallet.png
-
Silicon gravity is now low priority, consistent with all other gravity.
-
Dust blocks no longer randomly shift on blue beams.
-
research allno longer needs to be done multiple times
