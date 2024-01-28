2024/1/29 New Traditional Chinese subtitles added

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Traditional Chinese Subtitle Text!!!

Subtitle text full coverage!!!

The script for this work was originally written in Simplified Chinese. However, due to the lack of an AI speech synthesis software suitable for the current author's needs in China, I had to turn our attention to foreign countries and ultimately chose VOICEVOX as the preferred dubbing option for this work.

At present, the VOICEVOX software can only process Japanese text. The author has made adjustments according to the schedule and has chosen Japanese as the first language for publishing this work, including art works within the game.

Because the author is an independent game developer and does not have sufficient resources, for me, the most valuable resource must be time!!!

Completing the entire game project by one person also relies on various efforts from everyone, including developers who provide free software to use!!!

This game, under such circumstances, was successfully released on December 26, 2023!!!

In Japanese and English texts, due to limited machine translation and the author's personal language proficiency, there may be mechanization in reading some sentences. In the future, the author will continue to learn and forge ahead on the path of independent developers!!!

Traditional Chinese is a direct translation based on the original simplified Chinese. If interested parties want to try translating this work, please use traditional Chinese as your first choice. Thank you!!!

Because the work involves traditional ideological and cultural traditions in some regions of China, I use transliteration when translating certain titles.

For example, "niang", which is the name of "demigod" in the traditional culture of Chaoshan region of China, I understand it as "the daughter of god". You can also understand it as modern "psychics", whose ability is to "ask spirits" ,they can summon the souls of the deceased for living relatives to inquire about.

There is also "shen-po" involved, which is a name translated by the author based on their own understanding. They are not "psychics", they have "yin and yang eyes", and can see what people often say "ghosts" or "souls". Their responsibility is to ward off evil spirits, and they are completely different from "niang".

The subtitle section of this work will come to a temporary end here.

I hope you will enjoy this work.

I also hope that this work can achieve the value of "integrating education with entertainment"!!!