-Changed Shrine Gold Text to let player know that you can loot the gold.
-Reduced Sword Dance and Sword Dance+ attack.
-Buffed some endgame bosses.
-Unholy symbol now also removes Curse of the Abyss
-Bounty Hunter now has Stacks that scale with Spirit (Math.Floor(1d + PlayerSpirit/15)). Damage decreases stack and draws a card (When stack reaches 0, Aura is removed).
-Lowered Main Menu Music Volume
-Fixed Save & Quit bug that looped you back to world 1/2
-Fixed bug that soft locked you if you lost at the last boss available for your perks.
-Achievements Support! Please note that this achievement list is not final, more to come.
The Abyss Within update for 28 January 2024
Version 1.1 - Achievements, QoL, Balance and Bugfixing
