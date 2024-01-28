 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Thug's Ascension update for 28 January 2024

Patch 29/1

Share · View all patches · Build 13295917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Further edited screenplay and rewritten/improved a lot more dialogue based on critiques provided by players so far
  • Improved navigation during the first fight sequence in Ch.1
  • Reduced difficulty of the fight sequence in Ch.5
  • Fixed minor glitch during conversation with Arnav in free-roam
  • New textures for some minor characters and props in the game world
  • Fixed camera angles and positions at some places
  • Slight adjustments and improvements to textures for some advertisements/billboards in the game world
  • Slight adjustments and improvements to textures for certain buildings in the game world
  • Fixed stretching food-can glitch during the underground office fight sequence in Ch.9
  • Fixed glitches with some of Shivaji Coins being visible when they should not be

Changed files in this update

Depot 2391951 Depot 2391951
  • Loading history…
Depot 2391952 Depot 2391952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link