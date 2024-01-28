Patch 29/1

- Further edited screenplay and rewritten/improved a lot more dialogue based on critiques provided by players so far
- Improved navigation during the first fight sequence in Ch.1
- Reduced difficulty of the fight sequence in Ch.5
- Fixed minor glitch during conversation with Arnav in free-roam
- New textures for some minor characters and props in the game world
- Fixed camera angles and positions at some places
- Slight adjustments and improvements to textures for some advertisements/billboards in the game world
- Slight adjustments and improvements to textures for certain buildings in the game world
- Fixed stretching food-can glitch during the underground office fight sequence in Ch.9
- Fixed glitches with some of Shivaji Coins being visible when they should not be
