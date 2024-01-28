Bug fixes (sorry)

Changes

D-Pad support is now enabled by default, no more changing the bindings

The cursor has returned to the main menu

Fixed the bathroom door bug

Made the in-game content warning more specific, but also gave you a skip button if you already know what's up

If you're a nerd and want to know what happened with the bathroom door:

There was a very small (<5%) chance you as a player would encounter an invisible object that would stick to your character model and physically block you from being able to interact with objects, like the door. This invisible object is on your model for the Masked Man's AI to have a vague knowledge of your general location without knowing exactly where to find you. A recent update to interactions (in an attempt to make them easier for you to find) increased the chance of it sticking to you to around 90%. Sorry it took so long to track down! I am learning :)