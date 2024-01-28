- Fixed a subtle bug with "ghost" dice that would disappear when selected.
- Improved the easy and hard bots to be more challenging.
- Switched to winter seasonal title art.
- Various miscellaneous updates for small bugs, typos, and general quality.
Biblios Dice update for 28 January 2024
Update Notes for January 28, 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1837551 Depot 1837551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update