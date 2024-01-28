 Skip to content

Biblios Dice update for 28 January 2024

Update Notes for January 28, 2024

January 28, 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a subtle bug with "ghost" dice that would disappear when selected.
  • Improved the easy and hard bots to be more challenging.
  • Switched to winter seasonal title art.
  • Various miscellaneous updates for small bugs, typos, and general quality.

