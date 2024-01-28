3.6 update/patch

A new update/patch is ready to go for cones in space! The following changes and additions have been made:

-Made machines more user friendly

-fixed lighting bugs on the moon and a few other planets

-fixed pollution causing lighting bugs

-fixed a potential softlock on the spring planet

-fixed aphotic plane portal being able to

send you to the nexus

-tier 4 and above rockets are no longer needed

to land on nexus planets

-tier 4 and above rockets are no longer needed

to exit the nexus rift

-tier 4 and above rockets are no longer needed

to exit the blue wormhole

-when stuck inside walls you are now pushed up to prevent

softlocks

-the conemarker now decreases orbit radius when you look

down

-compressor is less janky(?)

Hope you all enjoy the update, also make sure to try out the machines as now they should function properly. Additionally, lcc has been removed from challenge mode due to the dlc we are working on, don't worry, it will return!