Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 29 January 2024

Small Fixes

Just some small fixes including a fix to make the Yu Gothic UI font work correctly.

Thanks to everyone who took time to report problems on the Steam discussion board or on our Discord server!

Happy learning!

Lun

