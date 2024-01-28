Patch Notes for January 28th - Custom Controls Unleashed!

Fixes and New Features

► Now you have the power to customize key bindings, giving you total control over your gameplay experience. Tailor your controls to perfection and dominate the portals your way!

► No more hold key glitches after respawning! Our team worked tirelessly to fix this issue, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. Get back in the action without missing a beat.

Wishlist the full game

Each wishlist brings us closer to satisfying the Steam algorithms and introducing Ingression to a wider audience. If you enjoyed the prologue, adding the full game to your wishlist ensures you'll be notified upon its release.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966970/Ingression/

Once again, we express our gratitude for your engagement with Ingression: The Portal Trial. Your opinions matter, and we genuinely welcome your feedback! Whether shared in reviews, discussions, or on our social media platforms, we attentively read every comment.

Oh, and don't forget about our socials!

Like the game? Join us on our social media! We will regularly post development updates, throw in some memes, and try to look as cool as possible! If you want to support us right now - follow our social media and spread the word about Ingression!

► Twitter - https://twitter.com/IngressionGame

► Discord - https://discord.com/invite/nrcfABDUhV

► TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@espale.studios