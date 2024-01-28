 Skip to content

Core Crossing update for 28 January 2024

Control Scheme Updated

Build 13295829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In perspective of previous experiences in which turning around is often used, Down Arrow default has been reverted to turning around 180° instead of stepping backward.

Shift key is now stepping backward. This is X on Xbox controller / Square on PS4 controller or their LB2 and RB2.

Nonetheless, the Down Arrow can now be rebind for stepping backward. This was previously disabled to prevent locking in the keyboard config menu.

Thank you for your understanding, and I apologize for any inconveniences.

Changed files in this update

