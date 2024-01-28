Patch Notes - 3.1.2!

Happy soon-to-be-February!

We're coming at you live today with a small patch to address a typo (of course), a bug (of course), and Luciana being a little too evil (...of course!)

'Huge Tracts of Land' is now spelled correctly.

Squished an infinite energy bug if you exploited Jolie's Housewife form for free, uh, 'work'.

Made a certain hidden achievement less evil. Check the patch notes in the game for details, since there's spoilers there.

A big shoutout to ADHD & Vex from our community Discord for alerting us to the infinite energy bug (ADHD) and being the first confirmed person to find that particular hidden achievement (and helping convince Luciana to alter it)!